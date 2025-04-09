JKFA Lauds AIFF For Forming Committee To Conduct Elections

The JKFA has been without an elected body since 2022, and with a normalisation committee soon to be formed, the adhoc arrangement currently governing the association will come to an end. The association's affairs were initially handled by unelected officials, but the AIFF later handed the governance of the J&K Football Association to J&K Sports Council.

During AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey's recent visit to J&K, JKFA said its officials had proactively proposed the formation of a normalisation committee.

“This recommendation was made with the objective of addressing critical matters related to the JKFA constitution, electoral roll, and other election-related challenges in a structured and unbiased manner,” the FA said in a statement.

“The JKFA wholeheartedly welcomes this step, viewing it as a significant move toward restoring democratic structures, ensuring institutional transparency, and strengthening football governance,” it added.

Meanwhile, District Football Association Srinagar also released a statement, requesting“the normalisation committee remains neutral, ensuring a fair and transparent process”. The DFA Srinagar also said it hope that this“committee will facilitate early elections to prevent further damage to football” in J&K.

