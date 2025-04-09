JKFA Lauds AIFF For Forming Committee To Conduct Elections

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The J&K Football Association on Tuesday hailed the decision of All of India Football Federation to form a normalisation committee to expedite with the conduct of elections in the JKFA. The normalisation committee, announced Monday during an Executive Committee meeting, will also deal with the Tamil Nadu Football Association elections.
The JKFA has been without an elected body since 2022, and with a normalisation committee soon to be formed, the adhoc arrangement currently governing the association will come to an end. The association's affairs were initially handled by unelected officials, but the AIFF later handed the governance of the J&K Football Association to J&K Sports Council.
During AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey's recent visit to J&K, JKFA said its officials had proactively proposed the formation of a normalisation committee.
“This recommendation was made with the objective of addressing critical matters related to the JKFA constitution, electoral roll, and other election-related challenges in a structured and unbiased manner,” the FA said in a statement.
“The JKFA wholeheartedly welcomes this step, viewing it as a significant move toward restoring democratic structures, ensuring institutional transparency, and strengthening football governance,” it added.
Read Also
Final Selection Trials For J&K Football Team Underway
U-20 Football Trials For National Championship Begin In Jammu
Meanwhile, District Football Association Srinagar also released a statement, requesting“the normalisation committee remains neutral, ensuring a fair and transparent process”. The DFA Srinagar also said it hope that this“committee will facilitate early elections to prevent further damage to football” in J&K.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN09042025000215011059ID1109407289
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment