Musk cautions of ‘real massacre’ in Western Europe
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has expressed concerns over the rising number of asylum seekers in Western Europe, warning that the influx of immigrants could increase the risk of terrorism and potentially lead to widespread mass killings. According to data from the EU Agency for Asylum (EUAA), over 500,000 asylum applications were filed in the EU during the first half of 2024, a figure similar to the previous year, with Germany, Italy, and Spain receiving the largest shares.
Speaking at a congress for Italy's right-wing Lega Nord party in Florence, Musk described mass migration as “a crazy thing” and predicted that terrorism would result in “mass killings” in Europe. He pointed to the rising number of attacks, particularly in Italy, and accused the media of downplaying their impact. Musk argued that an influx of immigrants with different cultures could cause profound disruption in any country that accepts it, suggesting that a small percentage of the global population could radically transform a nation.
Musk also shared his views on US tariffs imposed by President Trump, expressing hope for stronger partnerships between the US and the EU, and the possibility of establishing a zero-tariff zone and free trade area in the future. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen criticized the tariffs as a major threat to the global economy and indicated that the EU would prepare countermeasures if talks with the US fail.
