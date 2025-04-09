Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Sensirion opens additional production building in Debrecen

Media Release April 2025, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz Sensirion opens additional production building in Debrecen Sensirion, one of the world's leading manufacturers of environmental and flow sensors, has completed the expansion of its production facility in Debrecen, Hungary. The additional building comprises roughly 7,000 m2 of new production and logistics capacity. This will significantly increase production capacity for sensor modules to support Sensirion's ambitious growth objectives. Sensirion is also strengthening its position as an attractive employer with secure jobs and good working conditions at its Debrecen site. The new production facility opens today. Module production site for demanding applications Sensirion opened its Debrecen site five years ago. Millions of sensors and modules are now manufactured in Hungary and delivered to customers worldwide. Sensor modules are primarily produced for applications in the medical technology and automotive markets, which have exacting quality requirements. For the past year, leakage modules for the detection of A2L refrigerants for the American market have also been manufactured there. This has established the Debrecen site as a strategically important module production location for Sensirion. Sustainable building technology The extension building is attached to the existing building. Additional ISO7-class cleanrooms were added to the production facility, making it possible to carry out production steps in an environment with the highest purity standards. Great importance was also attached to sustainability – much like at the production site in Stäfa, Switzerland. The new building was integrated into the existing energy system and is based on a reversible geothermal heat pump. This is connected to a storage system together with a heat recovery system. A photovoltaic system complements the completely fossil-free system. With the installed solar power, Sensirion can generate around 25% of its electricity requirements in Debrecen itself. The extension was built and financed by a local build-to-suit partner. Sensirion has signed a long-term rental agreement. New jobs The expansion of the production facility in Debrecen is an important strategic step for Sensirion and is in line with the company's sustainable growth strategy and its desire to create more jobs in Debrecen. In Hungary, the high-tech company employs a continuously growing team of qualified and committed staff from a variety of different technical disciplines, including process engineering, materials sciences, chemistry, electrical engineering, automation and mechanical engineering. The expansion will have no impact on jobs in Switzerland. Sensirion is also planning to expand its production capacity in Switzerland in the medium term. “We are proud of the Debrecen site and see great growth potential. This is largely down to our dedicated and highly competent team,” says Franziska Brem, VP Operations at Sensirion.“We are committed to long-term, sustainable growth and want to further establish ourselves as an employer with secure jobs and good working conditions in Debrecen.” About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1'200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at Additional features:



