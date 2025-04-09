Yermak Discusses Achieving A Just Peace For Ukraine With UK Prime Minister's Adviser

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, and the National Security Adviser to the UK Prime Minister, Jonathan Powell, discussed efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

According to the press service of the Office of the President, the phone conversation centered on the security situation and coordinated measures with international partners to ensure peace. The importance of the recent visit by the Chiefs of Defense of France and the United Kingdom to Ukraine was particularly highlighted during their discussion.

Yermak and Powell also addressed the implementation of agreements made between President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Additionally, they emphasized the need to advance humanitarian initiatives with the involvement of international mediators. These efforts include the release of all military and civilian detainees, as well as the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported and displaced by Russia.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 4, Yermak and Powell held discussions regarding the ceasefire in Ukraine.

Photo credit: President's Office