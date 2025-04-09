Army Chief Visits Forward Posts In North Kashmir, Reviews Security Situation

During his visit, he emphasised the crucial role of integrating technology into operations, it said.

“General Upendra Dwivedi, #COAS visited forward posts on the Line of Control in North Kashmir to evaluate the security situation and operational readiness,” Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Army said in a post on X.

The chief of Army staff also interacted with the troops and commended them for their exceptional dedication and resilience in the face of challenging conditions.

“He emphasised the crucial role of integrating technology into operations and encouraged personnel to remain vigilant against both existing and emerging security threats,” the Army said.

