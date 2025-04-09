Army Chief Visits Forward Posts In North Kashmir, Reviews Security Situation

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday visited forward posts along the Line of Control in north Kashmir and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the forces, the Army said.
During his visit, he emphasised the crucial role of integrating technology into operations, it said.
“General Upendra Dwivedi, #COAS visited forward posts on the Line of Control in North Kashmir to evaluate the security situation and operational readiness,” Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Army said in a post on X.
The chief of Army staff also interacted with the troops and commended them for their exceptional dedication and resilience in the face of challenging conditions.
“He emphasised the crucial role of integrating technology into operations and encouraged personnel to remain vigilant against both existing and emerging security threats,” the Army said.
Read Also
Army Steps Up Surveillance In Higher Reaches Of J&K's Doda
GoC Visits J&K's Rajouri To Assess Prevailing Security Situation
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN09042025000215011059ID1109406798
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment