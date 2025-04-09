Infinigate And Exabeam Launch Partnership In DACH

MENAFN - Pressat) Munich, 09 April 2025 – the Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and network infrastructure, and Exabeam, a global leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations, today announced their collaboration in the DACH region. The new partnership between the two companies is designed to help organisations further improve their security architectures.

Exabeam empowers security teams with intelligence-driven solutions that accelerate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) by leveraging AI and automation. With hundreds of integrations and the market's most flexible deployment options-self-hosted, hybrid, or cloud-native-Exabeam delivers rapid value and helps organisations meet compliance objectives. The strategic collaboration with the vendor enables Infinigate to offer advanced security information and event management (SIEM) and threat detection solutions as part of its comprehensive portfolio.

'We are very pleased to expand our portfolio with innovative solutions from Exabeam,” says André Stark, Managing Director Infinigate Germany. 'Exabeam perfectly complements our offering and enables channel partners to provide their customers innovative solutions to strengthen cybersecurity. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the market for modern security solutions.'

Craig Patterson, Global Channel Chief at Exabeam, emphasises: 'The collaboration with Infinigate offers us the opportunity to make our solutions and technology available to a large customer base in Europe. Together, we are pursuing the ambitious goal of enabling companies to detect cyberthreats faster and more accurately and to respond to them in the best possible way.'

The DACH partnership with Exabeam will be complemented by technical training programmes, targeted marketing activities and comprehensive support services to make it easier for Infinigate's channel partners to integrate the solutions and offer end customers maximum added value.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure sets itself apart for its deep technical expertise, delivering locally tailored solutions and services to SMB and enterprise customers across EMEA and ANZ. Relying on a strong central supply chain and an extensive portfolio of leading-edge solutions, Infinigate sparks growth for vendor and channel partners.