CBiBank Group Chairman Sun Jiangtao Attends TRANSACT 2025

WA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From April 2 to 4, 2025, the annual flagship event of the global payment industry-TRANSACT 2025-took center stage in Las Vegas. Organized by the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), this premier gathering celebrates the payment industry's top innovators and leaders, uniting global expertise to advance the industry's sustainable future. Sun Jiangtao, Chairman of CBiBank Group, was among the distinguished attendees, engaging in key industry discussions and showcasing CBiBank's cutting-edge innovations in payments.As the payment and fintech sectors' barometer, TRANSACT 2025 drew leaders, innovators, and technical experts from around the world. During the event, Chairman Sun Jiangtao exchanged insights with global industry leaders on the latest banking and payment tech trends, from artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to payment compliance, exploring how technological advancements can fuel business growth.CBiLink, a leading U.S. banking solutions provider, has been a driving force behind the digital transformation of banking through innovation. With notable achievements in cross-border, intelligent, and secure payments, CBiLink has been expanding its global footprint. TRANSACT 2025 offered CBiLink a platform to highlight its technological prowess and deepen international partnerships.Looking to the future, CBiLink remains committed to its philosophy of "innovation and win-win cooperation," ready to collaborate with global payment industry partners to shape the future of payment technologies.

