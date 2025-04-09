Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan Inaugurates World Crisis And Emergency Management Summit 2025



H.E. Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan: Tolerance and human solidarity are top UAE priorities in confronting crises

H.E. Ali Saeed Al Neyadi: Cross-border challenges require global solutions and an integrated international emergency and crisis management system.

Summit draws ministers, senior government officials, decision-makers, global experts, academics, and researchers.

Comprehensive agenda with strategic tracks addressing global capabilities, bridging potential, managing uncertainty, and adaptive economies.

Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition and Generation Readiness Exhibition launched alongside the summit. Drone use in disaster response expected to grow 20-fold by 2028; AI to support 70% of emergency management decisions by 2030.

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 8 April 2025: His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan , Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today inaugurated the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit (WCEMS) 2025, organised by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor.

The two-day summit is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the theme 'Together Towards Building Global Resilience,' with record international participation in the summit's history.

H.E. Sheikh Nahyan also inaugurated the Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition and the Generation Readiness Exhibition, held concurrently with the summit. The opening ceremony was attended by distinguished local and international government officials, decision-makers, experts, academics, representatives of international organisations and technology companies, as well as global pioneers in crisis, emergency, disaster management, and humanitarian relief.

During his keynote address, titled 'Global Resilience: Protecting Future Generations,' H .E. Sheikh Nahyan remarked: 'It is my pleasure to welcome you all to the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025, which convenes with the noble purpose of saving lives and safeguarding the well-being of individuals and communities.'

He continued: 'I extend my heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, for his generous patronage of this summit. My thanks also go to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority for organising this significant event, providing a prestigious international platform for professionals to exchange insights, knowledge, and best practices in this vital field.'

H.E. Sheikh Nahyan emphasized: 'In the UAE, we take great pride in the efficiency and effectiveness of our national strategies for disaster management, whether natural or human-made. NCEMA, in collaboration with national partners, continuously develops policies and frameworks to ensure that national plans are implemented at the highest possible standards.'

Commending Abu Dhabi's hosting of this global summit, he added: 'This summit is held under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, who is deeply committed to empowering individuals and institutions, enhancing performance, and building bridges of regional and international cooperation.'

He noted further: 'His Highness has consistently affirmed that a prosperous society is founded upon security and safety, underscoring that active community support is crucial during times of need. We proudly acknowledge that our society in the UAE has demonstrated remarkable responsiveness to its people's needs. This summit vividly embodies His Highness's vision and the UAE's unwavering commitment to protecting lives and enhancing community safety-not just locally, but across the region and the world.'

He also stated: 'A successful society is one that prepares effectively for challenges, whether arising from human actions or natural phenomena. This summit enhances our understanding of the threats posed by climate change, pandemics, wars, famines, cyberattacks, terrorism, and other risks. Moreover, it empowers us to harness advanced technologies to address these threats within a framework of regional and international cooperation.'

H.E. Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the importance of core human values such as tolerance and solidarity in confronting crises, stressing: 'Countries must support one another, institutions must care for their employees, and individuals must act selflessly toward each other.'

He expressed optimism, stating: 'I am optimistic about our collective capacity to overcome challenges-not merely from positive thinking, but from a firm belief that future success relies on responses anchored in the highest human values.'

He continued: 'It is encouraging to witness nations around the world learning from one another's successful experiences and striving to build their capacities to make swift, informed, and effective decisions, thereby sustaining the trust and engagement of their people.'

H.E. Sheikh Nahyan also noted that crises provide people with opportunities to reassess their values and principles, emphasizing that personal and societal resilience is crucial for future adaptation. He said: 'Resilience enables us to adapt to an ever-changing future, reflecting the positive energy within each individual to genuinely impact others' lives.'

He highlighted essential human skills necessary for confronting challenges, including communication, organisation, dialogue, conflict resolution, negotiation, opportunity creation, empathy, and teamwork-skills that collectively strengthen resilience and foster more adaptive communities.

In conclusion, H.E. Sheikh Nahyan remarked: 'Once again, I extend my profound gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unwavering support of this summit. I also thank all participants for their noble commitment to supporting communities and enhancing response mechanisms. This summit provides you with an exceptional opportunity to shape a meaningful and impactful agenda in this critical field, and I wish you all success.'

H.E. Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of NCEMA, stated that the summit underscores the UAE's prominent global role in emergency preparedness, inspired by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. He stressed that cross-border challenges require unified, forward-thinking solutions, positioning the summit as a pivotal global platform for sharing knowledge, building international partnerships, and strengthening integrated crisis response frameworks worldwide.

Global Capabilities Thematic Track

Day one commenced with the“Global Capabilities” thematic track. H.E. Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, Director of the National Operations Centre at NCEMA, presented a speech entitled“Global Capabilities: Unlocking the Future” emphasizing the importance of resilient systems that foster innovation and ensure continuity of vital services during emergencies. H.E. Dr. Al Dhaheri highlighted that drone usage in disaster response is expected to increase twentyfold by 2028, while 70% of emergency decisions will be AI-supported by 2030.

Keynote presentations were delivered by H.E. Kamaladdin Heydarov, Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Dr. Fabio Ciciliano, Head of Italy's National Civil Protection Department, and Carlos Torres Vidal, Director of the Incident and Emergency Centre at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), each underscoring integrated global cooperation and community engagement as fundamental to crisis readiness and effective response.

Four strategic thematic tracks draw the world's brightest minds

Bridging Potential Thematic Track

The“Bridging Potential” track opened with Fahad Butti Al Muhairi, Director of Safety and Prevention at NCEMA, who presented“Bridging Potential: Seeking common ground”. Al Muhairi articulated the global responsibility inherent in proactive crisis management, emphasizing international cooperation for shared security.

Notable speakers included Pete Gaynor, former Administrator of FEMA, who discussed leadership excellence in crisis management, Killian Kleinschmidt, a humanitarian expert, who explored crises as catalysts for positive transformation, and Lars Sudmann, a global strategist, who concluded with a motivational session on strategic leadership in crisis situations.

Second Day Preview

The second day will explore“Managing Ambiguity” and the“Adaptive Economy,” featuring strategic discussions, innovative approaches, and specialized workshops highlighting AI and advanced technologies for emergency management.

Co-located Exhibitions

Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition

The exhibition showcases the latest innovations in crisis response, including smart command-and-control systems, AI-powered analytics, early warning technologies, drone and robotics applications, and virtual reality training solutions. These cutting-edge technologies reflect the UAE's dedication to digital transformation in emergency management.

Generation Readiness Exhibition

Aligned with 2025 declared as the“Year of Community” this exhibition promotes advanced community awareness and preparedness among youth and children. Interactive platforms include simulated emergency scenarios, training sessions on family response planning, and smart technology usage during crises.

Prominent National and International Participation



Ministry of Defence : Showcased advanced smart solutions and technologies in emergency response and rescue, including AI-powered surveillance drones, advanced hazardous material detection systems, modern land, air, and sea vehicles, and specialised search and rescue equipment.

General Directorate of Civil Defence : Highlighted Thermite-RS3 firefighting robots and rapid-response rescue vehicles.

Dubai Civil Defence : Featured the Shaheen drone, electric Hummer H2, AI-powered DCD readiness program, and“1 Billion Readiness” global fire-safety initiative.

Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) : Displayed Falcon AI platform, GNSS-Free navigation system, Centurion surveillance AI system, and SAR mapping technology.

NAFFCO : Presented specialized firefighting and safety vehicles, affirming commitment to global safety across 100 countries.

Noggin : Introduced comprehensive crisis management platform Noggin 2.0, with cloud-based lifecycle solutions.

Dubai Police : Exhibited advanced command-and-control technologies, AI-supported resources, and advanced emergency vehicles.

ENKI RISK : Demonstrated cutting-edge cybersecurity and predictive risk-management solutions. Khalifa University : Shared pioneering research and innovation projects in emergency response and risk forecasting.

Workshops and Interactive Sessions

Day one concluded with expert-led workshops on crisis leadership, anticipatory thinking, effective strategy development, and AI-driven crisis decision-making.

Success Partners

A number of leading government and private entities from the UAE are participating in the summit. The list includes strategic partners: the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Cyber Security Council, Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Management Center, and Dubai Police General Headquarters; official sponsors: Trends Research & Advisory, Etisalat & More, and Presight AI; knowledge partner: United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR); advisory partners: Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) and Emirates Classification Society (TASNEEF); academic partners: Rabdan Academy, Khalifa University, and the Advanced Technology Research Council; media partners: Emirates News Agency (WAM), Abu Dhabi Media Network; international media partner; Sky News Arabia; digital partners: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), and G42 ; platinum sponsors: Future Internet, Hader Security & Communications Systems (HSCS), and Atlas Emergency & Crisis Systems.

These partnerships and sponsorships reflect the commitment of these organizations to fostering innovation and collaboration in emergency and crisis management.