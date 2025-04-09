France At UN: Russia's Aims For Ukraine's Surrender, Not Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia still intends to achieve Ukraine's complete surrender rather than to agree on a ceasefire and lasting peace.

This opinion was expressed by the Permanent Representative of France to the UN, Jerome Bonnafont, who spoke at the UN Security Council in New York, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia is not negotiating in good faith, it is stalling, and its goal remains the surrender of Ukraine," Bonnafont said.

He stressed that the conditions that Russia is putting forward before agreeing to a temporary ceasefire are "unacceptable for any sovereign state."

Bonnafont noted that "the French and Europeans are not standing idly by, but continue to work to achieve peace."“Peace must be just and lasting, and must comply with the UN Charter, that is, it must protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as affirmed by the UN General Assembly on February 24. Our commitment to this goal is unwavering: France will continue to support efforts to establish a ceasefire and call on Russia to stop the aggression,” the diplomat assured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine initiated an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council and an extraordinary meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in the wake of Russia's ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.

Photo: UN