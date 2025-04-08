403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Chief Rejects Israeli Plan To Control Gaza Aid
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday rejected a new Israeli proposal to control aid deliveries in Gaza, saying it risks "further controlling and callously limiting aid down to the last calorie and grain of flour."
"Let me be clear: We will not participate in any arrangement that does not fully respect the humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality," Guterres told reporters.
No aid has been delivered to the Palestinian enclave of some 2.1mn people since March 2. Israel has said it would not allow the entry of all goods and supplies into Gaza until Palestinian resistance group Hamas release all remaining hostages.
COGAT, the Israeli military agency that coordinates aid, last week met with UN agencies and international aid groups and said it proposed "a structured monitoring and aid entry mechanism" for Gaza.
Israel last month resumed its bombardment of Gaza after a two-month truce and sent troops back into the enclave.
"Gaza is a killing field - and civilians are in an endless death loop," said Guterres as he again called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, a permanent ceasefire, and full humanitarian access in Gaza.
"With crossing points into Gaza shut and aid blockaded, security is in shambles and our capacity to deliver has been strangled," he said.
"As the occupying power, Israel has unequivocal obligations under international law - including international humanitarian law and international human rights law," Guterres said.
That means Israel should facilitate relief programmes and ensure food, medical care, hygiene and public-health standards in Gaza, he said. "None of that is happening today," he added.
Israel says it does not exercise effective control over Gaza and therefore is not an occupying power.
Guterres said that it would be against international law for Palestinians to be forced to be moved away, responding to questions about a US push to take control of the Gaza Strip.
"To be forced to be moved away is something that is against international law," Guterres told a press briefing. "Palestinians must be able to live in a Palestinian state side by side with an Israeli state. That is the only solution that can bring peace to the Middle East."
***********
Resumption of aid
top priority: Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called the rapid resumption of aid into Gaza a "top priority" during a visit to the Egyptian city of El-Arish, a key transit point for supplies to the war-battered Palestinian territory. "The situation today is intolerable," Macron said near the border with Gaza, calling for the "resumption of humanitarian aid as quickly as possible". Since March 2, Israel has blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into the territory.
"Let me be clear: We will not participate in any arrangement that does not fully respect the humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality," Guterres told reporters.
No aid has been delivered to the Palestinian enclave of some 2.1mn people since March 2. Israel has said it would not allow the entry of all goods and supplies into Gaza until Palestinian resistance group Hamas release all remaining hostages.
COGAT, the Israeli military agency that coordinates aid, last week met with UN agencies and international aid groups and said it proposed "a structured monitoring and aid entry mechanism" for Gaza.
Israel last month resumed its bombardment of Gaza after a two-month truce and sent troops back into the enclave.
"Gaza is a killing field - and civilians are in an endless death loop," said Guterres as he again called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, a permanent ceasefire, and full humanitarian access in Gaza.
"With crossing points into Gaza shut and aid blockaded, security is in shambles and our capacity to deliver has been strangled," he said.
"As the occupying power, Israel has unequivocal obligations under international law - including international humanitarian law and international human rights law," Guterres said.
That means Israel should facilitate relief programmes and ensure food, medical care, hygiene and public-health standards in Gaza, he said. "None of that is happening today," he added.
Israel says it does not exercise effective control over Gaza and therefore is not an occupying power.
Guterres said that it would be against international law for Palestinians to be forced to be moved away, responding to questions about a US push to take control of the Gaza Strip.
"To be forced to be moved away is something that is against international law," Guterres told a press briefing. "Palestinians must be able to live in a Palestinian state side by side with an Israeli state. That is the only solution that can bring peace to the Middle East."
***********
Resumption of aid
top priority: Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called the rapid resumption of aid into Gaza a "top priority" during a visit to the Egyptian city of El-Arish, a key transit point for supplies to the war-battered Palestinian territory. "The situation today is intolerable," Macron said near the border with Gaza, calling for the "resumption of humanitarian aid as quickly as possible". Since March 2, Israel has blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into the territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment