Albertsons Companies Received CIO 100 2025 Award For Sincerely Health
The CIO 100 2025 Award recognizes organizations and IT teams that use technology in innovative ways to deliver business value, enable growth or enhance customer relationships. Congratulations to the leaders and teams whose hard work and dedication to the well-being of our communities made this achievement possible.
Learn more about the CIO 100 here .
Learn more about Sincerely Health here .
See the original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .
