Albertsons Companies Received CIO 100 2025 Award For Sincerely Health

MENAFN - 3BL) Albertsons Companies has received the prestigious CIO 100 2025 Award for Sincerely Health; an all-in-one wellness hub integrated with our banner apps. Sincerely Health encourages shoppers to eat well, live better and in turn, feel great, while rewarding healthy choices with grocery coupons and discounts.

The CIO 100 2025 Award recognizes organizations and IT teams that use technology in innovative ways to deliver business value, enable growth or enhance customer relationships. Congratulations to the leaders and teams whose hard work and dedication to the well-being of our communities made this achievement possible.

See the original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.