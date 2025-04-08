Israel Orders Closure Of Six UNRWA Schools In Jerusalem

MENAFN - IANS) Ramallah, April 9 (IANS) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said Israeli officials from the Jerusalem Municipality and Israeli security forces forcibly entered six UNRWA-operated schools in East Jerusalem and gave "illegal" closure orders effective in 30 days.

The UN agency said the closure orders directly impact some 800 boys and girls, who will likely be unable to finish their school year, Xinhua news agency reported.

UNRWA schools are protected by the privileges and immunities of the United Nations, said the UNRWA on the social media platform X. It noted that unauthorised entries into the schools and issuance of closure orders violate the protections and "represent a revocation of Israel's obligations under international law."

"These illegal closure orders come in the wake of Israeli Knesset (parliament) legislation seeking to curtail UNRWA operations," it said.

The executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization condemned the move on Tuesday, describing it as a "flagrant violation" of UN General Assembly resolutions and part of a broader attempt to undermine the agency's role, particularly in Jerusalem and its refugee camps.

The Palestinian government also called on the UN to take immediate steps to protect UNRWA institutions in East Jerusalem, warning that the closure orders threaten to dismantle vital educational and service infrastructure in violation of international law.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to coordinating with international stakeholders to uphold UNRWA's mandate and ensure its continuity.

It called for intensified global efforts to protect the rights of Palestinian refugees and support the agency's work until a just resolution is reached based on UN resolutions.