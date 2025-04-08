Colorado Integrative Medicine Conference (Cimc2025) July 11Th To July 13Th In Estes Park, CO

2025 Colorado Integrative Medicine Conference registration information

Weekend CME Conference in Estes Park, Colorado Unites Leaders in Integrative, Lifestyle, Functional, and Mind-Body Medicine.

- Dr. Lynn Bellmore, course co-director, Inspired IM FoundationESTES PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Colorado Integrative Medicine Conference (cIMc2025) will take place from July 11th –13th, in the stunning mountain town of Estes Park, Colorado, offering a transformative experience for health professionals committed to advancing integrative personalized, whole-person medicine. Organized by the Inspired IM (Integrative Medicine) Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, this event will provide up to 17 hours of CME-accredited education for physicians and allied health professionals.With nearly half of U.S. adults living with chronic illness, the 2025 Colorado Integrative Medicine Conference delivers a timely and much-needed gathering of clinicians, researchers, and wellness professionals who recognize that current healthcare models fall short in treating the causes of chronic disease. This conference provides actionable, science-backed tools for reversing chronic diseases, enhancing resilience, and promoting healthspan through evidence-based clinical strategies.A Mission-Driven Movement to Transform HealthcareThe Inspired IM Foundation , formerly known as AlterMed Research Foundation, has spent nearly two decades championing evidence-based integrative medicine as a pathway to better health. The organization's mission spans three pillars: education, research, and patient access. With a global, inclusive lens shaped by its founder's background as the daughter of refugees, Inspired IM embraces a holistic model of care-one that addresses causes and whole-person care as central to healing.“Medicine has long thought of health as the absence of disease. However, we've come to realize that it's much more complex and medicine needs to evolve to match this complexity,” said Dr. Lynn Bellmore, course co-director.“Environmental factors, food, trauma / stress, and other lifestyle factors significantly impact one's health. The purpose of this conference is to bring together experts from these numerous domains that share this vision for healthspan and longevity.”A Perfect Storm of Urgency-and OpportunityAmong the most urgent drivers of healthcare transformation is the aging of the baby boomer generation, one of the largest demographic shifts in modern history. As millions of Americans enter their 60s and 70s, the demand for strategies that extend healthspan, preserve cognitive function, and support longevity is surging. This shift makes the case for regenerative medicine for healthspan and longevity stronger than ever, as clinicians seek new tools to promote vitality, mobility, and resilience in aging populations. cIMc2025 arrives at the right time-with the right message-to help providers meet this demand through an integrative, evidence-based approach.2025 Theme:“Personalized Integrative, Functional, Lifestyle & Mind-Body Medicine for Aging Well”Due to the advancements in AI / big data, medicine is enabling personalized medicine and precision medicine. We now can tailor our diet to our genes, understand how trauma and stress affect us down to the cellular level, and incorporate nutrition and real-time health monitoring into personalized lifestyle intervention as each of our biological system relates to drivers of chronic diseases. The conference will explore cutting-edge topics in biopsychosocial environmental causes of chronic diseases and cancer and address with systems biology, the gut-system axis (gut-brain, gut-immunity, gut-skin, etc.), trauma-informed care, nutrigenomics, lifestyle, mind-body medicine, and wearable technology - empowering clinicians to integrate science with personalized protocols.Confirmed speakers include:- Kenneth Pelletier, MD – Epigenetics, lifestyle medicine, and the science of longevity- Michael Snyder, MD (Stanford) – Continuous glucose monitoring, wearables, and predictive health. Opening up new business opportunities.- Aimie Apigian, MD – Trauma's effect on the nervous system and cellular healing- Lise Alschuler, ND – Cancer and Aging, Lifestyle Strategies to Lower Risks- Ahmed El-Sohemy, PhD (University of Toronto) – Nutrigenomics and tailoring diet to genes- Thomas O'Bryan, DC – Autoimmunity, environmental triggers, serology, and treatment protocols- Nishi Bhopal, MD – Sleep, circadian rhythm, and nutritional health- Siri Chand Khalsa, MD – Workshop on the value of food spices, and Ayurvedic insights to hydration.- Robert Rountree, MD (IFM Faculty) – A functional medicine lens on nutritional immunity, mitochondrial dysfunction, and non-alcoholic fatty liver, presented with clinical pearls and humor- Lori Werner - Marketing strategies for clinicians to elevate their practice to become the top integrative medicine provider in their areaTopics range from metabolic flexibility, immune modulation, nutritional support, and women's health, to mental health, neuroinflammation, mind-body therapies, and the evolving role of artificial intelligence in patient care.Who Should Attend cIMc2025:This conference is ideal for health professionals who are passionate about delivering systems-based, root-cause, and preventative care.Attendees include:- Primary Care Physicians and Specialists (MDs/DOs)- Functional and Integrative Medicine Providers- Concierge and Direct Primary Care Providers- Oncologists and Cancer Survivorship Experts- Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants- Naturopathic Doctors (NDs)- Allied Health Professionals in Wellness, Rehab, and Chronic Care- Mental Health and Mind-Body Medicine Professionals- Academic and Research Professionals in Precision and Personalized Medicine- Lifestyle Medicine Practitioners- Clinical Dieticians / Nutritionists and Health Coaches- Doctors of Chiropractic (DCs)- Complementary and Alternative Medicine Practitioners- Students, Interns, Residents, and FellowsThis multi-disciplinary community reflects the growing shift toward collaborative, whole-person healthcare designed to optimize outcomes and extend healthspan.Exhibitor Showcase: Innovation Across Integrative and Preventative HealthThe cIMc2025 Exhibit Hall will feature a curated selection of exhibitors and sponsors aligned with personalized and preventative medicine. Categories include:- Nutraceuticals and professional supplement lines- Diagnostic testing for gut, genetics, and metabolic health- Peptide therapy and regenerative solutions- Wearables, continuous monitors, and biofeedback tools- Medical devices for brain-body optimization- Practice technology and EHR platforms- Marketing, legal, and billing support for integrative clinics- Coaching, consulting, and continuing education providersExhibitor applications are open to companies dedicated to advancing root-cause and whole-person healthcare based on evidence. The audience includes forward-thinking clinicians eager to bring evidence-based new tools and solutions into their practices.Estes Park: The Ideal Setting for Inspiration and RenewalYMCA of the Rockies , located at the entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park, in Estes Park, Colorado, offers an unforgettable backdrop for professional growth and personal renewal. With its pristine lakes, scenic trails, and panoramic alpine views, this mountain haven provides the perfect setting for reflection, restoration, and connection with fellow changemakers.Attendees often extend their stay to enjoy hiking, stargazing, wildlife photography, spa services, or wellness retreats-making cIMc2025 both a clinical deep dive and a rejuvenating getaway. Family members and staff are welcome to join and enjoy the peaceful, health-focused environment.Attendee Registration:Those interested in attending can register at or learn more atFor exhibitor and sponsor opportunities, major donations, or media inquiries, please contact:Adam ComeauCo-Executive DirectorEmail: ...Phone: (720) 744-0343Donations: donate/

