Ascot Appoints Marc Amen To CEO, North America

"There is a tremendous opportunity for continued profitable growth and expansion for Ascot across the U.S. and Bermuda re/insurance markets. Marc brings to us a proven track record of success, leadership, and technical execution skills. In partnership with Matt Kramer and Justin Keith, I have every confidence we will accelerate our ability to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us across our North America businesses," Zaffino said. "I have known Marc for many years, and I am excited to welcome him to Ascot Group and to the Executive Leadership team."

Marc joins the organization from RenaissanceRe, where he was responsible for managing the underwriting and key operational aspects of the company's U.S. platform. He brings to Ascot 24 years of underwriting and leadership experience, having held previous positions at Alterra Re, Harbor Point Re and Chubb Re.

Amen commented: "I am excited by this opportunity to lead Ascot's growing, dynamic businesses in North America. The company has both world-class capabilities and the exceptional talent to execute on our strategic goals. I look forward to working closely with Jon, our platform CEOs, and our teams across the U.S. and Bermuda to deliver on our mission to be a perfect partner for a less-than-perfect world."

Ascot is a leading global insurance, reinsurance, and underwriting services group with over 20 years of consistency and stability, and a diverse insurance product portfolio. US insurance company affiliates within the Ascot Group are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best Company.

