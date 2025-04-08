TCB Capital Advisors Appoints Dr. Craig Tendler To Strategic Advisory Board

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Veteran oncology executive brings global development and regulatory expertise to support TCB's life sciences strategy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TCB Capital Advisors (“TCB”), a boutique merchant bank and advisory firm focused on advancing breakthrough healthcare innovations, today announced the appointment of Craig L. Tendler, M.D., former Vice President of Oncology Clinical Development and Global Medical Affairs at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, to its Strategic Advisory Board.Dr. Tendler brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in oncology research and development, with a distinguished track record of guiding transformative cancer therapies from early clinical trials through global regulatory approvals. His appointment further strengthens TCB's scientific and clinical expertise as the firm continues to support companies shaping the future of precision medicine, diagnostics, and immunotherapy.“Craig has been directly involved in bringing many of today's most important cancer therapies to patients,” said Sam Libby, President and Managing Director at TCB Capital Advisors.“His experience at the intersection of clinical development, regulatory science, and translational strategy will allow us to better support the companies we partner with as they scale critical innovations.”During his tenure at Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Tendler led the development and global approval of therapies including ZYTIGA, ERLEADA, DARZALEX, CARVYKTI, IMBRUVICA, and RYBREVANT. He was responsible for more than 30 major drug approvals, including 15 New Drug Applications (NDAs) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and was instrumental in securing 13 FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designations across solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.Before joining Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Tendler was Vice President of Oncology Clinical Research at Schering-Plough and served as Chair of its Oncology Licensing Committee. He has also held faculty appointments at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine and conducted research as a physician-scientist fellow at the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Tendler earned his M.D. with honors from Mount Sinai and his undergraduate degree from Cornell University.“TCB's focus on high-impact science and strong translational potential resonates with my experience and passion,” said Dr. Tendler.“I look forward to supporting the group's mission to accelerate the development of innovative therapies for patients.” Dr. Tendler joins a distinguished Strategic Advisory Board of industry leaders and scientific advisors guiding TCB's strategy and growth.About TCB Capital AdvisorsTCB Capital Advisors is a healthcare-focused merchant bank investing in and supporting platforms across transformational diagnostics, therapeutics, and technology. Focusing on addressing critical unmet medical needs, TCB partners with visionary teams to accelerate innovation through strategic capital, operational support, and access to a global advisory network.Learn more at .

