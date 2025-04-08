BON Announces Unlocking Broccoli's Nutritional Power: Advanced Delivery System For Glucoraphanin Activation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) XI'AN, China, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or "the Company"), a leading bio-ingredient solution provider in the natural, health and personal care industry, announced our biotech innovation addresses nutritional critical challenges through a patent-pending Glucoraphanin-Myrosinase co-delivery system that significantly enhances the bio-activity of glucoraph anin, a key bio-active compound in broccoli.

Broccoli stands as a nutrient-rich super food containing glucoraphanin-the vegetable's key bio-active compound that could metabolically converted into sulforaphane within biological systems. Sulforaphane is associated with diverse bio-active properties ranging from anti-cancer, sleep improvement, neuroprotection, digestive system enhancement, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-aging effects. However, this precursor molecule requires enzymatic conversion to sulforaphane, the active form that delivers these effects. This biological conversion process proves challenging and inefficient, posing a significant obstacle to effective nutritional utilization and commercial application.

This breakthrough technology ensures optimal enzymatic activation within the body, achieving unprecedented conversion efficiency to bio-active sulforaphane. By industrially solving the fundamental bio-availability issue, we're positioned to revolutionize functional food applications. Driven by the compound's diverse applications with significant potential in anti-tumor therapies, mental health support, and digestive health management, ongoing technological innovations-specifically those enhancing efficiency, usability, and user compliance-are expected to unlock a multi-billion-dollar for sulforaphane across emerging sectors.

Yongwei Hu, CEO & Chairman of Bon, stated,“scheduled for Q2 2025 market entry, this advancement promises to transform and notably broaden the broccoli-derived wellness market, particularly in functional foods and beverages. This innovation holds immense market potential and is poised to fuel significant industry expansion through its unique value proposition.”

