50% Traffic Fine Discount In UAE To Come Into Effect Today
Ajman Police had announced a 50 per cent traffic fine discount, along with a cancellation of all black points and vehicle impoundment fees on all fines issued before January 31, 2020, will be implemented on Sunday, February 16.
According to a tweet by Ajman Police, the fines can be paid in person at a service centre, using a Sahl device or using the Ministry of Interior or Ajman Police app.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment