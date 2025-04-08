Firefighters Control Massive UAE Fire That Gutted House

Firefighters of Ajman Civil Defence managed to control and put out a massive fire that erupted at a house in Mushairif on Monday morning. All contents in the house were gutted in the blaze. However, no causalities were reported.

On being informed about the raging fire at the operations room, the civil defence immediately dispatched firefighters' team to deal with the accident. The team swung into action and reached the site within three minutes. It prevented the fire from spreading to rest of the house and neighbouring areas.

Brig Mohamed Ali Jumaira, deputy director-general of Ajman Civil Defence, said that most of the fire accidents that occurred in the residential houses and villas were caused by faulty or poor electricity connection, as tenants don't care to carry out periodic maintenance.

He urged residents of the houses and villas to install alarm and smoke detection system which is provided by the civil defence as part of its programme 'Hussnutak'. The system is linked with operations room of the civil defence to respond quickly to the incident and prevent loss of lives and damages to properties, Brig Jumaira pointed out. The system is based on advanced artificial intelligence technologies and functions round the clock.

He stressed that it's also important to install fire extinguishers in various parts of the house to reduce the magnitude of fire and check suffocation that could cause death.

Brig Jumaira pointed out that the civil defence has recently intensified inspection and awareness campaigns targeting owners of the buildings, villas and residential houses to ensure that they adhere to fire safety regulations. The awareness also targeted homemakers and domestic helps to teach them how to use fire extinguishers and how to act during a fire emergency.“The residents must ensure that all electrical gadgets are switched off immediately if there's a fire.”

50 fire accidents in residential units in 2 years

There were more than 50 fire accidents in residential units during the last two years due to poor electricity connections, use of low-quality electrical devices and negligence.“Raising awareness among families is very important to reduce the risk of fire accidents in residential apartments,” said Brig Mohamed Ali Jumaira, deputy director-general of Ajman Civil Defence.

