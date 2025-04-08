Miles Gaines Makes History With 222Forever - The Longest Official Hip Hop Album Ever Released

Miles Gaines Cover Art

A visionary release dedicated to his daughter, reshaping what's possible for independent artists.

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the release of 222Forever, independent artist Miles Gaines has officially broken boundaries, delivering what is now the longest studio album ever released on digital streaming platforms (DSPs).

While artists like Lil B and Gucci Mane have dropped sprawling mixtapes and compilations-some exceeding hundreds of songs-none were formally categorized as studio albums at the time of release, nor are they recognized as such on streaming platforms today. 222Forever is different: it's intentional, fully structured, and officially listed as an album across all DSPs. This makes it the first and longest official album of its kind.

Miles Gaines Breaks Records

But this release isn't just a technical milestone. It's a deeply personal one-a sonic time capsule dedicated to Gaines' daughter, created to last generations.

Who Is Miles Gaines?

Miles Gaines is a genre‐bending artist, entrepreneur, and one of the most forward‐thinking minds in modern independent music. Known for blazing his own trail, Gaines has consistently disrupted how music is created, owned, and shared.

In 2022, he made headlines for launching a revolutionary drop with rapper Dizzy Wright, allowing 50 fans to co‐own 25% of the royalties to their single "Always on the Grind." The rollout generated $23,000 in pre‐release sales, proving that fans can be more than just listeners-they can be partners in ownership.

Later that year, he released the critically praised album Heavy Is the Crown via 10K Projects / Warner Music Group, featuring a standout collaboration with The Game on "Waiting," a powerful, introspective reflection on resilience and survival.

As co‐founder of OneSync, an in‐beta, end‐to‐end distribution and royalty platform, Gaines continues to build tools that support the next generation of creators-combining music, tech, and financial empowerment.

About 222Forever

222Forever isn't just an album-it's an odyssey. Stretching across hip‐hop, R&B, ambient textures, and experimental vibes, it blends bold sound design with spiritual undertones, weaving together a massive, multi‐genre narrative.

It's not a playlist dump. It's not a mixtape. It's a deliberately arranged, officially registered, and fully released studio album, made to withstand time and industry trends.

"This isn't a stunt," says Gaines. "It's structure, spirit, and soul-for my daughter, for the culture, and for every artist building something that lasts."

222Forever is streaming now on all major platforms. Press play and experience a landmark in independent music history.

