François Bocion Painting Fetches Record At Swiss Auction

The oil painting La chasse aux grèbes by Lausanne artist François Bocion (1828-1890) fetched a record CHF270,250 ($315,530) at an auction in Basel in early April, the highest price ever paid for one of his works. This content was published on April 8, 2025 - 12:34 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

A private Swiss museum won the bidding, it was reported on Tuesday.

A smaller oil on wood painting by Bocion also achieved a good result. Estimated at between CHF8,000-12,000, it sold for CHF82,566, Artcurial Beurret Bailly Widmer said in a statement on Tuesday.

In all, over CHF5 million were raised after two days of auctions, the first devoted to Swiss and international art before 1900, and the second to a Swiss private collection.

