François Bocion Painting Fetches Record At Swiss Auction

François Bocion Painting Fetches Record At Swiss Auction
Un record pour un Bocion vendu aux enchères à Bâle pour 270'250.-
A private Swiss museum won the bidding, it was reported on Tuesday.
A smaller oil on wood painting by Bocion also achieved a good result. Estimated at between CHF8,000-12,000, it sold for CHF82,566, Artcurial Beurret Bailly Widmer said in a statement on Tuesday.
In all, over CHF5 million were raised after two days of auctions, the first devoted to Swiss and international art before 1900, and the second to a Swiss private collection.More More Swiss artists remix Ferdinand Hodler for the 21st century
This content was published on May 15, 2024 Zurich's Kunsthaus highlights Ferdinand Hodler's more progressive stances through the eyes, and works, of contemporary artists.Read more: Swiss artists remix Ferdinand Hodler for the 21st centur
