Pesta Mazar's Popularity Grows, Visitors Demand Facilities

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): The Pesta Mazar area in the Marmal district of northern Balkh province has recently emerged as a popular recreational spot, attracting hundreds of visitors daily with the arrival of spring.

Located about 20 kilometers from Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital, Pesta Mazar is known for its picturesque green hills, towering mountains, and fresh air, making it a favorite destination for both locals and tourists from other provinces.

Visitors are delighted to experience the scenic beauty of the area, a stark contrast to the past when wars and insecurity had made it difficult for people to access such recreational spaces. Now, with peace prevailing, residents can enjoy sightseeing and recreation without fear.

Saifuddin, a Balkh resident visiting with friends, expressed his happiness at being able to enjoy the area in a peaceful environment.

“It's great to have this opportunity to spend time with family and friends in such beautiful surroundings,” he said.

However, despite the growing popularity of Pesta Mazar, some tourists from other provinces have raised concerns about the lack of basic amenities.

Sakhi-ur-Rahman, who traveled from Khost province, highlighted issues such as the absence of clean water, mosques, restaurants, and unpaved roads.

“The local government should address these issues to improve the experience for visitors,” he urged.

Izatullah Habib, a tourist from Kandahar province, echoed similar concerns. He emphasized the importance of providing essential facilities and also encouraged visitors to maintain the cleanliness of the area.

Local authorities in Balkh have acknowledged the need to improve infrastructure at these recreational sites.

Ataullah Zaid, the governor's spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Balkh has several recreational spots that attract significant numbers of visitors each spring.

Fitr holidays, around 12,000 people, including foreign tourists, visited various areas of the province. In addition to Pesta Mazar, other popular recreational destinations in Balkh, such as the Shadiyan Desert, Qosh Tapa Canal, Amu River, and Khwaja Sikandar, have also seen an influx of visitors, contributing to the region's growing reputation as a tourist hub. hz/sa

The Information and Culture Department of Balkh added that during the recent Eid