J&K: 21 Wheat Procurement Centres Being Set Up In Jammu

Jammu, April 8, (IANS) In view of the approaching harvesting season, a meeting was held on Tuesday at the Directorate of Agriculture with Director Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare which aimed to thoroughly review and finalise the arrangements for the procurement of wheat produce for the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2025-26.

An official statement said that the Director of Agriculture emphasised the importance of streamlining wheat procurement operations, particularly focusing on ensuring a smooth and timely process through direct procurement from farmers by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.

The Director highlighted that the establishment of procurement centres is crucial to prevent distress sale of wheat by farmers and to ensure they receive the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,425 per quintal, as notified by the Ministry of Agriculture, Production and Farmers Welfare.

An official said that the meeting held detailed discussions on the strategic selection and finalisation of procurement centre sites, taking into account the feasibility and accessibility for farmers.

He said that it was announced that a total of 21 wheat procurement centres (Mandis) will be established across Jammu Division, including 11 in Jammu district, nine in Kathua, and one in Samba.

He further informed that emphasis was placed on providing necessary infrastructure, including space, gunny bags, logistical support, and other essential resources, to effectively set up the procurement mandis.

“Key agenda points discussed included Uploading of specifications and appointment of MLCs and DNOs, Engagement of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) in the procurement process, Identification and readiness of procurement centres, Current crop conditions and expected wheat arrival timelines, Payment streamlining and arrangements for gunny bags,” he said.

He said that the Director urged that the cleaning charges be fixed by the Deputy Commissioners and directed that the Agriculture Department will support the availability of tarpaulin sheets for procurement operations.

He further encouraged widespread dissemination of information among farmers to ensure maximum participation in the procurement process.

The FCI officers assured that they would be ready to receive wheat stocks until May 31, 2025, with the provision of extending the deadline if needed.