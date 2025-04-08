PINALEN Luxury Scents Launches Nationwide 'Unsung Heroes' Search To Celebrate Everyday Champions

Two winners will receive $1,000 each to indulge in self-care and luxury

HOUSTON, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PINALEN Luxury Scents , the innovative multipurpose cleaner merging luxury and accessibility, is thrilled to announce its search for the everyday heroes who make a difference in their communities without seeking recognition. The 'Unsung Heroes' contest aims to celebrate and reward two inspiring individuals with $1,000 each to spend on self-care essentials, helping them embrace a well-deserved moment of luxury and relaxation.

The initiative highlights the remarkable efforts of people who go above and beyond-whether it's the single parent balancing life's many demands, the dedicated first responder answering the call of duty, or the small business owner working tirelessly to keep their dream alive. These everyday champions enrich our lives and communities, often without acknowledgment, and Pinalen Luxury Scents is committed to shining a light on their incredible contributions.

"At Pinalen Luxury Scents, we believe luxury isn't just about indulgence-it's about making everyday moments special," said Raphael Martin, Senior Brand Manager of PINALEN® at AlEn USA.. "This contest is our way of honoring the selfless individuals who inspire us all, by allowing them to treat themselves the way they deserve."

Participants can nominate themselves or someone they admire by sharing a story detailing why the nominee deserves a day of luxury. Applications will be accepted from April 2nd through May 7th.

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit this link .

About AlEn USA

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, AlEn USA is a subsidiary of Grupo AlEn, a cleaning and laundry products company with a presence in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. With more than 5,000 employees globally, Grupo AlEn has been striving for a cleaner and more sustainable world for 75 years.

In the U.S., AlEn's portfolio of products includes bleach, cleaners, and laundry products, under the brands CLORALEN®, PINALEN®, and ENSUEÑO®. One of the few consumer goods products companies based in Houston, AlEn USA is committed to continued growth and innovation of its products in the U.S., supporting a culturally diverse workforce and maintaining socially responsible and sustainable business practices. For more information, visit .

