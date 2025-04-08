Toll Brothers At Riversedge Now Open For Sale In Jacksonville, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Toll Brothers at RiversEdge , a luxurious townhome community on the Southbank of the St. Johns River, is now open for sale in Jacksonville, Florida. The Sales Center and decorated model home is located at 2010 Prudential Drive in Jacksonville.

Toll Brothers at RiversEdge offers a range of stunning three-story townhomes featuring 2 to 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, private 2-car garages, rooftop terraces, and optional elevators. The home designs include spacious, open-concept floor plans with unrivaled options for personalization, as well as beautiful wooded and riverfront views. Homes are priced starting at $694,995.









Residents of Toll Brothers at RiversEdge will enjoy convenient access to the Southbank Riverwalk Extension, which offers scenic walking paths, trending restaurants, shopping districts, and amazing outdoor recreation. The RiversEdge master plan is transforming the Southbank of the St. Johns River into a waterfront destination where shoppers, restaurant goers, boaters, residents, hotel guests, and the Jacksonville community can come together. RiversEdge will feature four public parks filled with interactive sculptures and landmark works of art seamlessly blended with luxury apartments, townhomes, condominiums, retail and office space, and one of the largest marinas on the St. Johns River.

“Toll Brothers at RiversEdge represents the perfect blend of luxury and excitement, making it an ideal location for home shoppers seeking a vibrant and active lifestyle,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida.“We are proud to offer beautifully designed townhomes with an array of personalization options in one of Jacksonville's most desirable areas.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers' professional Design Consultants. A select number of move-in ready and quick move-in homes are also available in the community.

For more information on Toll Brothers at RiversEdge, home shoppers are invited to call 844-871-7466 or visit Toll BrothersAtRiversEdge.com .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

