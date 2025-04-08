Twenty-Two Maoists Surrender In Chhattisgarh

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, April 8 (IANS) At least twenty-two Maoists surrendered on Tuesday in the Bijapur area of Chhattisgarh.

An official said that all these Maoists were carrying a combined reward of rupees 26 lakh, adding that two Maoists were carrying a reward of eight lakh each.

“Two other Maoists were carrying a reward of five lakhs each, also surrendered,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to Chhattisgarh, had appealed to the Maoists to lay down their arms and come back home to join the mainstream of society.

He promised them that they would have a better life as the Central and state governments have both lucrative rehabilitation schemes for them, besides full opportunities to join the ongoing development process.

In Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh, 26 Maoists, including three who carried rewards on their heads, had surrendered as a result of the 'Loan Varratu' (Come Back Home) campaign and the state government's rehabilitation policy recently.

This significant development occurred on April 7 at the District Reserve Guard office in Dantewada, where the surrender was facilitated by the police and CRPF.

Among the surrendered individuals, two had rewards of Rs 8 lakh each, and two others carried Rs 5 lakh rewards. These individuals were active members of various Maoist organisations and had grown disillusioned with the violence, exploitation, and hardship associated with the Maoist movement, prompting them to embrace the mainstream.

The district police force and CRPF have been diligently working on reintegrating Maoists into society through consistent outreach, dialogue, and awareness campaigns about the government's rehabilitation policy.

Under this initiative, 953 Maoists, including 224 with rewards, have surrendered to date. The surrendered individuals represent a range of roles within Maoist structures, including leaders and members of the Jan militia and various other groups and committees.

As a part of the rehabilitation program, these individuals will receive an incentive of Rs 50,000 to support their transition into society.