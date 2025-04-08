Study: Over Half Of Americans Think Stomach Issues Are Normal

Study also Reveals 44% of Americans Experience Stomach Discomfort or Bloating Within Two Hours of Eating

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on National SIBO Awareness Day and on the heels of its impressive clinical trial results , mBIOTA Labs , an emerging medical food company revolutionizing medical nutrition for the management of gastrointestinal (GI) conditions with their clinically proven palatable elemental diet, reveals the surprising findings of their national gut health survey. 44% of Americans experience stomach discomfort or bloating within two hours of eating, confirming Americans are struggling with stomach issues now more than ever before. More so, 75% (3 in 4) have never heard of Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO), a digestive disorder commonly misdiagnosed as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), due to the lack of awareness and proper education starting at the medical practitioner level.

Silent Struggle: A Common Misdiagnosis and Frustration with Medical Care

The study, conducted by Censuswide in March, revealed more than half (51%) of Americans think stomach issues such as bloating, gas and discomfort are normal. Of the 2,000 people surveyed, 14% said they have been diagnosed with IBS and of those diagnosed with IBS, 41% say their doctor never mentioned SIBO as a possible cause of their symptoms, which include discomfort, bloating within two hours of eating, urgency/need to run to the bathroom for a bowel movement, frequent belching or flatulence, alternating bowel habits between constipation and diarrhea, chronic constipation and chronic diarrhea. Further data reveals that of 2,000 people surveyed, 27% feel dismissed when discussing gut health symptoms with their doctor.

"An estimated two thirds of IBS patients have SIBO, yet awareness remains remarkably low," said Dr. Ali Rezaie, gastroenterologist and international SIBO expert. "This lack of recognition often leads to years of misdiagnosis, despite the availability of simple, non-invasive diagnostic tests - delaying effective treatment and prolonging patient suffering."

Americans are Confused About Gut Health Treatment Options

Commonly touted as a cure all, probiotics can oftentimes do more harm than good, yet 1 in 5 (20%) Americans think probiotics alone are enough to fix gut health issues and nearly 1 in 4 (72%) have never heard of an Elemental Diet, a clinically proven treatment for GI disorders like SIBO.

Further, 35%1 of Americans say they don't know where to begin to fix their gut health issues and 27% say they don't have the time to address it.

"Millions of people worldwide suffer from gastrointestinal disorders that significantly impact their quality of life and seeking a solution that offers relief often involves navigating a maze of restrictive diets, medications and supplements," said Krystyna Houser, founder of mBIOTA Labs. "After personally struggling to find answers for six years, I made it my mission to help others struggling and now they have a clinically-proven palatable option that provides a more natural and long-term solution to managing GI distress within two weeks."

Desperate for Relief: Complete Eradication of SIBO Possible with an Elemental Diet

More than half (57%) of Americans suffering from chronic gut issues said they would consider an Elemental Diet instead of antibiotics. Of those 57%, more than 1 in 4 (26%) said they would prefer a non-antibiotic treatment and nearly 1 in 5 (18%) said they are open to any clinically proven/science-backed treatment, with 14% noting they are desperate for relief.

For more information about SIBO, please visit siboawareness .

About mBIOTA Labs

mBIOTA Labs harnesses proprietary Amino Taste Modification Technology (ATMT) to create clinically proven, science-backed medical foods, designed to optimize gut health and overall well-being. Trusted by the medical community, mBIOTA's mission is to empower individuals with evidence-based nutrition solutions that enhance quality of life. mBIOTA's award-winning, clinically proven, palatable elemental diet, mBIOTA ElementalTM, revolutionizes medical nutrition for the dietary management of GI dysfunction, including small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), intestinal methanogen overgrowth (IMO), eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and other conditions. For more information on mBIOTA Labs and mBIOTA ElementalTM, visit .

The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 2000 Nationally Representative US Consumers. The data was collected between 05.03.2025-07.03.2025. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

It's estimated that up to 22% of the population are living with SIBO, but due to the commonalities of symptoms between SIBO and other disorders, it's difficult to identify the true prevalence of the condition. Further, patients with SIBO account for about 78% of patients with IBS , indicating that millions of patients are suffering from SIBO.

Press Contact

Nicole Koremenos

[email protected]

1 Of respondents who would not address occasional bloating, gas, or stomach discomfort

SOURCE mBIOTA Labs

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED