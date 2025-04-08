Bestway Launches First-Ever Outdoor Trampoline, Xtreme Air

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

Bestway Chief Strategy Officer Pat Fumagalli says the addition of the trampoline to Bestway's expansive outdoor recreational items opens up another way to support consumers and retailers.

"Our Xtreme Air trampolines bring added fun and joy to families, which is achieving our mission to help everyone 'Live It Up,'" says Fumagalli. "We are proud of how our development teams have improved the trampoline assembly experience to make it easier for families to enjoy their product faster and while also providing long-lasting value to our consumers."

Xtreme-ly Easy Setup

Bestway pioneered a patent-pending QuickSpringTM trampoline tool for hassle-free spring installation that includes a dual action wrench handle. Rather than fighting with traditional trampoline tools that involve a lot of pulling to attach the springs to the frame, the QuickSpring tool allows the person assembling the trampoline to leverage the outer frame to easily rotate the tool to bring the spring to the outside of the frame and quickly connect the spring. This new tool, combined with a spring-pin frame for secure and quick assembly (unlike the annoying bolts and screws from other brands), cuts the setup time and effort by nearly 60% compared to other similar trampolines on the market.

Additionally, Bestway invested in and created content to help consumers utilize the free BILT® App , an easy-to-follow video instruction app that walks the user through the setup process with interactive graphics.

Xtreme-ly High Quality

Additionally, Bestway focused on boosting the longevity and durability of its trampoline by utilizing powder-coated galvanized steel to shield the trampoline's frame from rust and corrosion; a weather-resistant enclosure net, spring pad and jumping mat and UV-resistant materials to stand up to the harsh sun and outdoor elements.

Xtreme Air outdoor round trampolines include a unique enclosure net design that is sewn to the mat and includes zippered and buckled, L-shaped entry for jumper security. The trampolines also exceed ASTM safety standards, honoring the company's commitment to creating high-quality products consumers can trust.

Xtreme-ly Fun

Available in a variety of designs and sizes – from 8 ft. to 15 ft. - with some including games, you can choose the look and size that best fits your backyard for outdoor fun and parties. Plus, the included manual provides easy to follow tips on how to get the best bounce and do tricks on the trampoline. Kids and parents can have fun and make memories around the trampoline season after season with the new Bestway Xtreme Air trampoline.

Xtreme Air trampolines are now available at Walmart, Amazon and other major retailers across the U.S.

Learn more about Xtreme Air trampolines and begin your shopping experience on Bestway's trampoline collection page .

ABOUT BESTWAY

For over 30 years, Bestway® has designed and produced high-quality, innovative recreational items to bring joy, relaxation and fun to people's lives around the world. Bestway sells more than 1,100 products in 110 countries worldwide. Its U.S. office is based in Chandler, Ariz. and includes a robust team of brand, product research and development, marketing, ecommerce and sales team members. Learn more about Bestway at bestwayusa .

