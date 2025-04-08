US Repositions Troops From Key Ukraine Aid Hub In Poland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) United States Army Europe and Africa has announced the planned repositioning of U.S. military equipment and personnel from Jasionka, Poland, to other sites in the country.

That's according to U.S. Army Europe and Africa's press service , Ukrinform reports.

According to the statement, this transition is part of a broader strategy to optimize U.S. military operations, improving the level of support to Allies and partners while also enhancing efficiencies. The decision to reposition troops and equipment reflects months of assessment and planning, coordinated closely with Polish hosts and NATO Allies.

The important work of facilitating military aid to Ukraine via Jasionka will continue under Polish and NATO leadership, supported by a streamlined U.S. military footprint.

In 2022, U.S. forces established a temporary presence in Jasionka after the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The site is not at a permanent Polish military base, but has been utilized by U.S., NATO and partner forces for three years.

Approximately 90% of all international military aid for Ukraine is routed through the Jasionka hub.

The Rzeszow-Jasionka airport logistics hub plays a vital role in the delivery of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, with support from 45 countries worldwide.

Photo credit: Phillip Walter Wellman / Stars and Stripes