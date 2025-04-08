403
Kuwait Aims To Boost Role In Charitable Work
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 8 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila, affirmed on Tuesday the ministry's efforts to highlight Kuwait's role in developing its charitable work system.
This came in a press statement following her meeting with Chairman of the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, along with representatives from various state entities including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, and the Central Bank of Kuwait.
She said the meeting aim to strengthen Kuwait's humanitarian role by improving charitable work and enhancing coordination with regulatory bodies. (end)
