Captain Morgan Sliced Is Turning Up The Heat: NEW Sweet Vs. Heat Variety Pack Is Serving Up Bold Flavors With The Crack Of A Can

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Things are heating up-in the forecast and in the cooler. The newest sweet and spicy members of the Captain Morgan Sliced portfolio hits shelves right in time for warmer weather... and each cocktail-inspired can is coming in hot (or sweet), but with a twist:



With notes of zesty lime and subtle spice, the Chili Lime Margarita Style Beverage brings crisp, refreshing flavor with zero fuss.

A citrusy shake-up with a playful kick, the Jalapeño Paloma Style Beverage blends grapefruit, yuzu, and jalapeño flavors together for a sip that's bright, buzzy, and bold.

Blackberry Mojito Style Beverage is bursting with the juicy flavor of blackberry, brightened by notes of tart lime, and rounded out with a cool touch of garden mint flavor-this mojito-inspired drink is fresh, flavorful, and made to enjoy. The playfully sweet Peach on the Beach Style Beverage lives up to its name – sweet, juicy peach flavor meets notes of vibrant orange essence with cranberry flavored finish that comes together for a perfectly balanced sip.

"As the sweet-meets-spicy flavor trend continues to grow, the Sweet vs. Heat Variety Pack brings that dynamic to life in a way that's elevated and convenient," said Justin Faiber, Director, Brand Marketing, FMB & RTD Beverages. "This exciting innovation is about meeting consumers with what they are asking for-delivering bold flavor in a ready-to-enjoy format. Whether they're craving smooth sweetness or a fiery kick, Sweet vs. Heat proves that Sliced is Better... especially when you don't have to choose."

With 5% ABV, Captain Morgan Sliced Sweet vs. Heat is now available on shelves nationwide and wherever you can find Captain Morgan in a 12-count variety pack of 12 oz cans, and at a suggested retail price of $18.99.

The original Captain Morgan Sliced Variety Pack showed that people weren't just reaching for convenience-they wanted flavor, too. With standouts like Strawberry Margarita and Pineapple Daiquiri getting plenty of love (and scoring awards along the way1), it was only a matter of time before the Sliced lineup expanded with a variety pack made to keep taste buds guessing.

And with Captain Morgan Sliced: Sweet vs. Heat, great flavor's always invited, whether it's a backyard chill, a last-minute group text come to life or a tee time with your crew.

In the coming weeks, Captain Morgan Sliced is hitting the links-and yes, we're embracing the slice. Whether it's on the course or in your cooler, there's no wrong way to play it. Follow @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram to see what's coming next. And whether you're Team Sweet or Team Spicy, please remember to enjoy Captain Morgan Sliced responsibly.

