Syncfusion® Releases Essential Studio® 2025 Volume 1

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc., the enterprise technology partner of choice, announces the release of Essential Studio® 2025 Volume 1 . This release introduces a new SpeechToText component for the JavaScript and Blazor platforms, plus enhancements to the AI AssistView component and the file-format libraries. Also, several .NET MAUI and Blazor components have been fine-tuned and are now ready for production environments.

“As software developers continue to explore artificial intelligence solutions for problems in business applications, they need tools that deliver or integrate with the AI features their end users demand,” said Syncfusion CEO Daniel Jebaraj.“With the new SpeechToText component and improvements to the AI AssistView, Essential Studio is further cemented as a key part of the AI-savvy developer's toolkit.”

AI and web control updates

The AI AssistView , an intuitive interface for conversational AI services, now supports streaming. This update to our Essential JS 2 and Blazor toolkits allows prompt responses to be delivered piece by piece as they're generated.

2025 Volume 1 also provides these platforms a new SpeechToText control . This powerful tool offers:



Real-time transcription.

Multilingual support. Predefined and customizable UI styles.

Essential® JS 2

The JavaScript Charts component has received many enhancements, including:



Tooltips for data points closest to the cursor.

Total values in stacked charts.

Additional scrollbar position options. An event for customizing charts when exporting them to Excel.

.NET MAUI

The Toolbar is a new control that provides a collection of common text editing actions represented by minimalist icons, text labels, or both. Its uncluttered presentation is perfect for any mobile app, adapting to both vertical and horizontal orientations and supporting touch gestures.

Additional .NET MAUI updates include:



Production-ready status for the AI AssistView and Kanban Board .

Master-detail view and built-in searching for the DataGrid . Blackout dates and times for the Date Picker , Time Picker , and Date Time Picker .

File-format libraries

The PDF Library now supports the creation of PDF documents compliant with PDF/UA-2 accessibility requirements and well-tagged PDF specifications. The Word Library now ensures SmartArt graphics in Word files render accurately when converted to PDF and image formats. During PowerPoint-to-PDF conversion with the PowerPoint Library , shapes can be converted into editable PDF form fields, providing users with an alternative way to create interactive digital forms.

Upgrade today

Essential Studio 2025 Volume 1 includes many more new features and enhancements. Read about them in the Volume 1 blog , What's New page , or release notes . Current subscribers can download the new version from the License and Downloads page after logging in.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion® is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC, Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. The Syncfusion Essential Studio® suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,900 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI® and Bold Reports® for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign®, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk®, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 35,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 500 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

Contact: Brittany Kearns

Phone: 919-270-8054

Email: ...