Groceryshop 2025 Launches Inaugural Advisory Board

NEW YORK, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groceryshop , the global event for innovation in grocery and CPG, today announced the appointment of its inaugural Advisory Board. Comprised of senior executives from grocery retailers and CPG brands from around the world, the board will help shape the strategic direction of the upcoming conference, ensuring it addresses the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional group of industry leaders to our 2025 Advisory Board," said Adam Houston, SVP and Event Director, Groceryshop . "Their collective expertise will be invaluable as we design an event that delivers more actionable insights and drives meaningful connections for our attendees."

The Groceryshop 2025 Advisory Board includes:



Dr. Oliver Vogt, CEO, Transcend Retail Solutions, Tesco

Surabhi Pokriyal, EVP, Chief Digital Growth Officer, Church & Dwight

Prabash Coswatte, Chief Operating Officer, Heritage Grocers Group

Jennifer Hopper, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Save A Lot

Dave Steck, VP, IT Store & Emerging Technologies, Schnuck Markets

Deepak Jose, VP, Head of Data Science & Business Intelligence, Niagara

Nitin Murali, VP, Supply Chain Excellence, Gallo

Cristina Marinucci, VP, Global Growth & Omni Commercial Insights, Mondelēz International

Flavia Takey, Supermarket Head, Mercado Libre Benjamin Thompson, Head of Digital Transformation, Endeavour Group

Members of the Groceryshop 2025 Advisory Board will contribute to shaping the schedule and onsite experiences delivered at this year's event, ensuring the show's alignment with the rapidly evolving grocery and CPG landscape. Board members have offered critical guidance on Groceryshop 2025's content themes which include The Next Frontier for Retail Media, Efficient and AI-Powered Operations, Understanding, Captivating, and Retaining Shoppers, Building Unified and Future-Ready Organizations, and Global Inspiration and Insights.

“Groceryshop continues to set the standard for the global discourse and evolution of grocery technology and innovation”, said Dr. Oliver Vogt, CEO, Transcend Retail Solutions, Tesco .“I'm honored to work with my fellow board members to support the continued growth and development of this important industry event.”

Groceryshop 2025 returns to Mandalay Bay this September 28th to October 1st, and will bring together the world's leading brands, technology companies, investors, and analysts from across the grocery and CPG ecosystem for three days of networking, education, and collaboration.

To learn more about Groceryshop 2025 and sponsorship opportunities at the event, please visit .

About Groceryshop

A Hyve Group plc event, Groceryshop is the leading international event for innovation in grocery and consumer packaged goods (CPG), covering the evolution of food and retail establishments worldwide, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, mass merchants, convenience stores, pharmacies, club/warehouse stores, discount retailers, and digital commerce platforms. Groceryshop events address the rapid changes in the production and distribution of CPG, including fresh and packaged foods and beverages, wines and spirits, along with beauty, personal care, household and health products across diverse international markets. Groceryshop events also explore the transformative shifts in how consumers globally discover, shop and purchase these products through an increasingly diverse range of physical and digital touchpoints, showcasing emerging technologies, cross-cultural trends and innovative business models reshaping the industry. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

George Morin

Director, Press and Partnerships, Shoptalk

...