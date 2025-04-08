403
Australia Donates Drones to Philippine Coast Guard
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Australia donated 20 aerial drones to the Philippine Coast Guard as tensions in the South China Sea escalated.
The Australian Embassy in Manila stated that Ambassador HK Yu officially handed over the drones to enhance the maritime capabilities of the Philippine Coast Guard.
The embassy highlighted the delivery as "Another great example of how we are implementing our Strategic Partnership," and mentioned that the transfer followed a request from the Philippine Coast Guard.
Additionally, a team of Australian drone specialists traveled to Manila to offer four days of training to 30 members of the Coast Guard's Aviation Command Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Squadron.
In a separate development, the China Coast Guard reported on Tuesday that it had forced a Philippine vessel to leave the vicinity after it allegedly "repeatedly harassed" a Chinese ship patrolling near Huangyan Dao, also referred to as Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc.
Based on the China Coast Guard, the Philippine vessel made several dangerous maneuvers on Sunday and Monday, coming dangerously close to the Chinese ship's bow, which was deemed a provocative action, as reported by a Chinese news agency.
The Chinese Coast Guard further claimed, "The Philippine side had seriously disrupted China's law enforcement operations."
