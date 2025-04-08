403
Tensions Escalate in South Korea as North Korean Soldiers Cross Border
(MENAFN) South Korea's military authorities have reported that they "fired warning shots" after a brief intrusion by North Korean soldiers on Tuesday.
A South Korean news agency covered the incident, highlighting that North Korean troops had "briefly crossed" the border.
The situation unfolded when approximately 10 soldiers from North Korea crossed over the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), which separates the two Koreas, before quickly retreating back to the northern side.
According to statements from the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, the North Korean soldiers entered the southern side of the MDL and moved north shortly thereafter.
This incident raised concerns over potential escalations along the border.
The event occurred around 5 p.m. local time (0800 GMT) on the eastern front of the MDL, the heavily fortified boundary that divides the Korean Peninsula into two separate nations.
The brief but alarming encounter has added to ongoing tensions in the region, which has been historically prone to such border incidents.
