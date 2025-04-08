Man Injured In Russian Drone Attack In Vovchansk
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, informed this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The occupiers continue to terrorize the civilian population of Vovchansk. A 64-year-old man was injured as a result of an explosive drop from an enemy drone,” Syniehubov stated.
The injured man was transported to a medical facility in serious condition.Read also: Kryvyi Rih mourns victims of Russia's April 4 missile strik
As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the Hart border brigade successfully destroyed the antenna of an electronic warfare device and Russian positions in the Vovchansk sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment