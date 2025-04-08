Man Injured In Russian Drone Attack In Vovchansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone, injuring a 64-year-old man.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, informed this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The occupiers continue to terrorize the civilian population of Vovchansk. A 64-year-old man was injured as a result of an explosive drop from an enemy drone,” Syniehubov stated.

The injured man was transported to a medical facility in serious condition.

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the Hart border brigade successfully destroyed the antenna of an electronic warfare device and Russian positions in the Vovchansk sector.