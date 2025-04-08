Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Injured In Russian Drone Attack In Vovchansk

2025-04-08 09:07:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone, injuring a 64-year-old man.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, informed this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The occupiers continue to terrorize the civilian population of Vovchansk. A 64-year-old man was injured as a result of an explosive drop from an enemy drone,” Syniehubov stated.

The injured man was transported to a medical facility in serious condition.

Read also: Kryvyi Rih mourns victims of Russia's April 4 missile strik

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the Hart border brigade successfully destroyed the antenna of an electronic warfare device and Russian positions in the Vovchansk sector.

