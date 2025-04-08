Bark TV Launches Barkademy Awards To Celebrate Dogs All Over The World



Pawwww! (cutest)

Bark of the Year (any sound will do)

Pup Culture (celebrity lookalike)

Twinning (owner lookalike) Who's a Good Dog (best trick)

"Dogs are the best, and the Barkademy Awards is a way to highlight the best of the best," says Brendan Canning, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Triple B Media, which operates Bark TV. "The nomination process is simple. If you have a dog, chances are you have a photo or two (thousand) already on your phone. Now Bark TV viewers have the chance to give their dogs the star treatment."

Bark TV, a mix of original programming and licensed television series, averages several million viewers per month across all platforms , including Dish, Sling TV, Local Now, DistroTV, and Streamstak, Triple B Media's owned and operated platform. Bark TV is also available as an app on Roku, and can be seen in more than 80 broadcast markets across the country as an over-the-air (OTA) diginet channel and on free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platforms.

"We have a ton of great programming on Bark TV, and the Barkademy Awards will help us highlight the community that's growing around our channel," Canning says. "Dog owners love seeing photos and videos of other dogs, and this is an exciting way to add a little competition to the mix. Best part is: no long speeches from the winners! Maybe we'll make an exception for Bark of the Year."

Outside of awards season, viewers still have the opportunity to see their pups featured on Bark TV by visiting barktvdogs and filling out a brief form. The photos uploaded will be featured on the channel and broadcast to millions across the country.

In addition to playful, positive content from dog influencers and human celebrities, Bark TV also broadcasts tips on how to care for dogs, teach them new tricks, and it shares unique ideas for enrichment to keep pups occupied and on their best behavior.

Watch Bark TV online now or find out how to watch it on an over-the-air station in your local area .

About Bark TV

Bark TV, the first multiplatform channel with 24-hour-a-day programming dedicated exclusively for dog lovers, is available over-the-air as a digital network in more than 80 broadcast markets across the country, reaching about 75% of all U.S. households. It is also distributed on Dish, Sling TV, Local Now, DistroTV, its own dedicated Roku app and Streamstak, Triple B Media's owned and operated platform. streamstak/barktv

About Triple B Media

Triple B Media is a full-service content company, specializing in the operation of television networks and content distribution throughout the world. Triple B Media owns or operates television networks including Billiard TV, Bark TV, PowerSports World, ACL Cornhole TV, Boxing TV and more. Triple B Media also operates its own digital platform, Streamstak .

