Syria withdraws ambassadors from Russia, Saudi Arabia in diplomatic reshuffle
(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic shift, Syria has recalled its ambassadors from Russia and Saudi Arabia, as announced on Monday evening by Asaad al-Shibani, the head of Syrian foreign affairs, according to media reports.
Sources within the foreign ministry revealed that Bashar al-Jaafari, Syria's ambassador to Moscow, and Ayman Sousan, the envoy to Riyadh, have been reassigned to the ministry's central administration in Damascus.
At this time, there have been no updates on the appointments of replacements. A media source has indicated that, in the interim, the embassies in Moscow and Riyadh will be managed by charges d'affaires. This move is thought to be a component of a broader diplomatic reorganization by Syria's interim authorities after the establishment of a transitional government.
