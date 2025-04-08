Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Syria withdraws ambassadors from Russia, Saudi Arabia in diplomatic reshuffle

Syria withdraws ambassadors from Russia, Saudi Arabia in diplomatic reshuffle


2025-04-08 08:04:11
(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic shift, Syria has recalled its ambassadors from Russia and Saudi Arabia, as announced on Monday evening by Asaad al-Shibani, the head of Syrian foreign affairs, according to media reports.

Sources within the foreign ministry revealed that Bashar al-Jaafari, Syria's ambassador to Moscow, and Ayman Sousan, the envoy to Riyadh, have been reassigned to the ministry's central administration in Damascus.

At this time, there have been no updates on the appointments of replacements. A media source has indicated that, in the interim, the embassies in Moscow and Riyadh will be managed by charges d'affaires. This move is thought to be a component of a broader diplomatic reorganization by Syria's interim authorities after the establishment of a transitional government.


MENAFN08042025000045017169ID1109403255

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search