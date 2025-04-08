Bihar CHO Exam Scam Busted; EOU Arrests Kingpin & His Aide

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 8 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arrested Ravi Bhushan, the alleged mastermind behind the Community Health Officer (CHO) examination gang, along with his close aide Shashi Ranjan, in Patna district.

The arrests were made in connection with the July 2024 CHO recruitment exam, which had advertised 4,500 vacancies under the Bihar State Health Society.

The exam was conducted in 12 online centres through the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, managed by 'We Shine Tech Pvt. Ltd'.

However, the EOU's probe revealed a large-scale scam involving remote access manipulation and proxy solvers.

According to an official, Ravi Bhushan and his network colluded with exam centre operators and the private company assigned to conduct the CBT. They used proxy servers and remote access tools to hijack candidate computers during the examination.

“Deals worth Rs 4 to 5 lakh were made with candidates. The solver gang accessed their computers remotely and solved the papers,” an EOU official said.

Bhushan, a resident of Mubarakpur village in Nalanda district, was arrested along with Shashi Ranjan alias Happy, a resident of Besaur village under Rahui police station, from Bhagwatpur in Patna.

The SIT also recovered three mobile phones from their possession.

Investigations revealed Ravi Bhushan had been supplying manpower to online exam centres since 2017, starting from 'Galaxy Online Centre' in Patna.

He later expanded operations to Delhi and Mumbai, establishing M/s BRANCIZE Technology Pvt. Ltd., an exam-conducting firm registered with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.

The gang, which included Ravi's brothers, Avadh Bhushan and Bharat Bhushan, reportedly secured tenders to conduct exams for AIIMS Manglagiri (Andhra Pradesh) in December 2024.

However, the exam was postponed after the CHO paper leak surfaced and Ravi Bhushan's name appeared in the scam in Bihar.

So far, 40 people have been arrested in connection with the scam, with the investigation continuing.

The case was registered as FIR No. 28/2024 at the EOU Police Station in Patna, and several other racketeers and centre operators are under the scanner.