Kremlin voices remarks on envoy’s Washington discussions
(MENAFN) The Kremlin expressed cautious optimism regarding the potential for improved US-Russia relations following a visit to Washington by President Vladimir Putin’s investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev. Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, traveled to the US this week for a three-day visit aimed at discussing steps to restore bilateral ties. This marks the highest-level Russian diplomatic visit to the US since 2022, when diplomatic exchanges were suspended.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented that while there is some optimism, it is important to wait for Dmitriev’s return to Moscow before drawing conclusions. He emphasized that the work to improve relations is ongoing and involves multiple channels of communication.
During his visit, Dmitriev had meetings with US officials, including White House representatives and Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Markwayne Mullin. He indicated that discussions focused on rebuilding cooperation that had been severed under President Joe Biden’s administration. Topics included potential collaboration in the Arctic, rare-earth mineral development, and the resumption of direct flights.
Dmitriev also noted progress toward resolving the Ukraine conflict, though he warned that third parties might be attempting to sabotage the normalization efforts initiated by former President Donald Trump. Trump, who has shown a greater understanding of Moscow's terms, reiterated his commitment to ending the war and expressed confidence in his ability to negotiate with Putin.
