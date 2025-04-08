Building Materials Sector In India Clocks 30 Pc Surge In Hiring In 2 Years

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The building materials sector in India is experiencing a significant hiring boom, with recruitment soaring by 30 per cent over the past two years, driven by rapid urbanisation, infrastructure development and industrial expansion, a report showed on Tuesday.

Among various segments, pipes and steel have emerged as frontrunners, leading hiring demand due to increased domestic consumption and global exports, according to the report by CIEL HR.

As emerging technologies like 3D printing, AI, and internet of things (IoT) reshape manufacturing processes, demand for specialised roles in material science, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing technologies continue to rise.

Companies are actively seeking proficient talent in green certifications and lifecycle analysis, highlighting a shift toward sustainable and technology-driven operations.

“India's building materials sector is at a defining moment, experiencing a hiring surge while employing over 5.5 lakh professionals. As disposable incomes increase, we expect strong growth in the sectors of construction, urbanisation, and real estate,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of CIEL HR Services.

This will directly boost the building materials industry, creating new opportunities and driving long-term progress, he added.

The sector, spanning aluminium, steel, pipes, cement, glass, and other critical segments, is undergoing a transformative shift in skills demand.

Roles being frequently hired include Plant Manager, Production Manager, Supply Chain Manager, Sales Manager, Environment and Sustainability Specialist, Design Engineer, R&D Engineer, Quality Control, Structural Engineer and Safety Engineer, said the report.

The study also highlighted geographic hiring trends, with 81 per cent of job postings concentrated in tier-1 cities.

Hyderabad (14 per cent), Bengaluru (13 per cent), Delhi-NCR (12 per cent), Chennai (8 per cent), Ahmedabad (7 per cent) and Pune (7 per cent) have emerged as the key employment hubs, reflecting high construction and infrastructure activity in these regions.

“With India's continued focus on smart cities, green construction, and industrial expansion, these metros are expected to remain primary hiring destinations,” said the report.