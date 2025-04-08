403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump’s inner team suggests another Putin call
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump's advisers are reportedly advising him not to contact Russian President Vladimir Putin again until Moscow agrees to a full ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, according to NBC News. The president had previously expressed intentions to speak with Putin once more, possibly as early as this week, following their March 18 conversation. Trump, who has been trying to mediate a ceasefire between Moscow and Kiev after more than three years of fighting, mentioned on Tuesday that both Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky were "ready to make a deal" due to his efforts.
Putin has shown support for a complete cessation of hostilities but has raised concerns about the specifics, such as requiring US monitoring along the frontlines and a suspension of Ukrainian reinforcements. During their last call, Putin agreed to a moratorium on attacks against energy infrastructure, which Zelensky had also endorsed. However, the Russian Defense Ministry has since reported Ukrainian strikes that violated the partial ceasefire.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov downplayed the NBC report, clarifying that no contact between Putin and Trump is scheduled in the immediate future, and dismissed claims of “speculation and outright lies.” Meanwhile, Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, who met with White House officials, stated that progress was being made on resolving the conflict, though some third parties are attempting to derail US-Russian relations. Reports in the UK and Germany suggest that a third call between Putin and Trump could be expected soon after Dmitriev’s visit.
Putin has shown support for a complete cessation of hostilities but has raised concerns about the specifics, such as requiring US monitoring along the frontlines and a suspension of Ukrainian reinforcements. During their last call, Putin agreed to a moratorium on attacks against energy infrastructure, which Zelensky had also endorsed. However, the Russian Defense Ministry has since reported Ukrainian strikes that violated the partial ceasefire.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov downplayed the NBC report, clarifying that no contact between Putin and Trump is scheduled in the immediate future, and dismissed claims of “speculation and outright lies.” Meanwhile, Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, who met with White House officials, stated that progress was being made on resolving the conflict, though some third parties are attempting to derail US-Russian relations. Reports in the UK and Germany suggest that a third call between Putin and Trump could be expected soon after Dmitriev’s visit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment