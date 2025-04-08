403
Musk’s father claims Tesla businessman looks up to Putin
(MENAFN) Errol Musk, the father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, stated in a BBC interview that his family admires Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him a "strong leader" and praising his "logical" speeches. Errol Musk expressed his belief that it would be unwise not to admire Putin, citing the Russian leader’s calm demeanor. He mentioned that he personally listens to Putin’s speeches and finds them logical, though he emphasized that his views were based on personal observation, not political affiliation.
When asked about the Ukraine war, Errol Musk argued that it would take time to fully understand who was responsible for starting the conflict. He defended his son’s actions at the onset of the war, pointing out that Elon Musk provided Starlink services to Ukraine, which he believes played a critical role in the country’s defense. However, Musk also voiced concerns about the ongoing nature of the conflict.
Elon Musk has consistently emphasized the importance of Starlink in Ukraine’s defense, stating that the front line would collapse without it. He has also raised concerns about the potential for Western support to escalate the war into a global conflict, advocating for a diplomatic solution rather than prolonged military action. Musk’s comments, particularly regarding potential territorial concessions for peace and his criticism of Ukrainian President Zelensky, have sparked backlash, with some accusing him of appeasing Russia.
