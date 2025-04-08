Grain Ecosystem Secures Strategic Investment To Accelerate Waste-To-Value Platform Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Grain Ecosystem's platform digitizes the slow and fragmented process of developing waste-to-value projects, helping organic waste producers from independent agribusinesses to national corporations reduce costs and unlock new revenue streams through carbon markets, and other environmental incentives.

"Grain Ecosystem solves a very real problem for our region," said Christopher Day, CEO of Elevate Ventures. "Agriculture accounts for more than 10 percent of Indiana's GDP; everyone in the agriculture sector is impacted by the complexity of turning waste into revenue. Grain Ecosystem offers an elegant and scalable solution to transform waste into value."

Ryan Letourneau, CEO of Grain Ecosystem , said, "This investment is a strong validation of our mission and recognizes our momentum in this critical field. Our unique and easy to use platform, designed with and for project owners, makes it possible for organizations to design, build and operate waste-to-value projects. With this investment, we're accelerating our ability to deliver impact at scale."

SE Ventures , the $1B+ climate & industrial tech venture fund backed by Schneider Electric, is the pre-seed investor in Grain Ecosystem. It brings strategic synergy to the company's vision through its network of facilities of clients in the food, beverage, and forestry industries.

"Grain Ecosystem's approach unlocks access to energy and carbon markets in a way that's actionable for operators," said Gregoire Viasnoff, Board Member representing SE Ventures . "The Grain Ecosystem platform reduces complexity, opening up access to credits, incentives, and verified outcomes-making decarbonization practical for the real economy."

Jonathan Azoff, General Parter of SNØCAP , added, "Grain Ecosystem is building a foundation for the next generation of climate infrastructure. Their early traction and clear path to scale make them one of the most exciting companies in the waste-to-value ecosystem today."

Grain Ecosystem will use the investment to scale its platform capabilities, expand customer engagement, and dramatically boost access to turnkey decarbonization solutions in strategic sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, and food processing.

To learn more about Grain Ecosystem or explore partnership opportunities, visit .

About Grain Ecosystem Inc:

Grain Ecosystem, a pioneering company addressing the climate crisis, specializes in accelerating decarbonization through innovative waste-to-value solutions like biochar. Their unique platform connects project developers with investors and equipment manufacturers and streamlines the end-to-end process for carbon removal initiatives. Grain Ecosystem streamlines the path forward for waste to value projects, offering a straightforward journey towards decarbonization.

