Riboli Family Wines Unveils A Bold New Look For Highlands 41

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our new packaging reflects the essence of Highlands 41 wines," says Anthony Riboli, 4th-generation winemaker. "While the look has evolved, Highlands 41 wines continue to deliver the same smooth quality with high fruit intensity that our fans know and love."

Highlands 41 is named for the historic Highway 41 that runs through California and the rugged Creston Highlands District of Paso Robles, CA. With a core mission to live life to the fullest and inspire others to do the same, the brand is more than a wine, it's a lifestyle. The wine is made for those who embrace the thrill of breaking out and taking the road less traveled. To reflect this adventurous spirit, the bottle has a screwcap closure that keeps the wines fresh and lively so consumers can take it anywhere.

Highlands 41 is entirely estate-grown and vinified in the family's CSWA certified sustainable winery in Paso Robles and offers a taste of Paso Robles and Monterey's diverse flavors. The grapes, sourced from certified sustainable estate vineyards and exposed to dramatic temperature swings, develop complexity and balance that is captured in every bottle. Highland 41's portfolio of premium wines, priced at $15, includes Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and a Red Blend aptly named, "Black Granite".

New vintages with the new labels have begun shipping nationwide and will be making their debut on store shelves this spring. These wines include 2022 Highlands 41 Black Granite Red Blend and 2023 Highlands 41 Chardonnay. The brand's website has been updated to reflect the new label.

ABOUT RIBOLI FAMILY WINES

Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines. Winner of Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 "American Winery of the Year", Riboli Family Wines includes the Riboli Fine Wine division including CA estate-based brands from the family's 2,000 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards and Imported wines representing family-owned producers committed to sustainable and organic practices. In addition, the family owns Stella Rosa®, the #1 Import Brand in the US. With an affinity for business and innovation, the 3rd and 4th generations of the Riboli Family lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine experience. For more information, please visit .

