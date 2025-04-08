Deltastream Introduces Fusion The Industry's First Unified Analytics Platform To Simplify Streaming And Batch Processing

The new DeltaStream Fusion Unified Analytics Platform empowers organizations to process both real-time and historical data in one place seamlessly.

- Hojjat Jafarpour

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DeltaStream , Inc. , a leader in serverless stream processing, today introduces the DeltaStream Fusion Unified AnalyticsPlatform, a real-time analytics and stream processing platform that simplifies infrastructure for data teams working with streaming, real-time and lakehouse use cases. Delivering timely data is increasingly difficult, with data teams navigating a fragmented ecosystem of tools and architecture. DeltaStream Fusion eliminates this complexity, empowering data teams to deliver better insights and accelerate innovation by focusing on the data rather than managing infrastructure.

Solving the Complexity of Fragmented Workloads

As enterprises increasingly rely on both real-time and historical data to drive business impact, the need to unify batch and streaming analytics has never been greater to IDC, the stream data processing market is expected to grow over the next three years at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%. This growth, driven by the demand for real-time insights on massive data volumes, highlights the importance of bringing together both streaming and batch data for a complete and accurate picture. DeltaStream Fusion eliminates this fragmentation by providing a single platform that unifies batch and stream processing workloads for analytics andAI. Instead of managing different technologies for each workflow, teams can build and run analytics applications seamlessly–without worrying about what's running under the hood. The result? Faster insights, reduced complexity, and a more efficient approach to data processing.

“The future of analytics isn't about choosing between streaming, batch, or real-time processing-it's about unifying them,” said Hojjat Jafarpour, CEO of DeltaStream .“DeltaStream Fusion Unified Analytics Platform is a step toward that vision, enabling teams to seamlessly work with all analytics workloads in a centralized platform, abstracting away complexity and accelerating insights and innovation.”

A Unified Approach: Evolving to Meet the Data Needs of Modern Enterprises

DeltaStream was originally built for streaming analytics powered by Apache Flink, enabling teams to build streaming data pipelines with ease. Now, powered by ApacheSpark and ClickHouse in addition to Flink, DeltaStream Fusion extends beyond streaming to support batch analytics and real-time analytical queries, while also integrating with Apache Iceberg to power lakehouse use cases.

With evolving enterprise needs in mind, DeltaStream Fusion enables organizations to process real-time and historical data in a single platform, powering real-time dashboards, large-scale workloads, and unified analytics-without infrastructure complexity.

“A truly unified platform that supports diverse data types-like streams and lakehouse tables-is far more powerful than stitching together multiple siloed systems,” said Yaroslav Tkachenko, Industry Expert (Formerly Shopify & Activision).“It's not just about reducing the work of maintaining infrastructure, but eliminating the mental overhead of switching between fragmented data representations Fusion Platform makes it easier to build meaningful, end-to-end data products.”

Join the Waitlist for the Private Preview

Gain exclusive early access to explore DeltaStream Fusion's powerful capabilities before its public release. Join the waitlist today for an opportunity to experience the platform firsthand and contribute to its evolution.

For more information or to request access to the private preview, please visit DeltaStream's website .

About DeltaStream

DeltaStream began as a serverless stream processing platform built for organizations struggling with the complexity of building and managing streaming analytics. The introduction of the Fusion Unified Analytics Platform now empowers organizations to process both real-time and historical data in one place seamlessly. Powered by ApacheFlink©, Apache Spark, and ClickHouse, DeltaStream simplifies stream and batch data processing while delivering governance, organization, and secure sharing across allmajor streaming and batch storage platforms-including Apache Kafka, Apache Pulsar,AWS Kinesis, and more. DeltaStream is available as both a SaaS and a Private SaaS(Bring Your Own Cloud) deployment to meet the needs of enterprises with strict data privacy requirements. With native integration into platforms like Databricks andSnowflake, teams can build real-time pipelines, instantly power dashboards, run large-scale batch workloads, and query lakehouse data-all from a single, unified platform.

Kelsey Jones

DeltaStream

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.