China Seeks To Challenge NATO In The Black Sea - Kovalenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) China is investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Georgia's infrastructure, promoting projects in Armenia and controlling the logistics of Abkhazia. The main goal of the PRC is to oust NATO from the eastern part of the Black Sea, to create an alternative route to Europe without the participation of Russia and Türkiyeiye.

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko reported this on Telegram.

"Georgia has transferred the construction of the strategic port of Ankalia to Chinese companies, expelling the United States from the project. Beijing is investing hundreds of millions of dollars and receiving almost half of the shares. This is not just infrastructure – it is a geopolitical lever. Just 30 km away is the Russian military base in Ochamchir," Kovalenko noted.

According to him, Ankalia is not an isolated case, China is already present in Poti, visiting Batumi, promoting projects in Armenia and controlling the logistics of Abkhazia. The Georgian government is increasingly integrating into the Chinese model of governance, with Huawei in infrastructure, with "anti-foreign" laws and more.

"Xi Jinping's strategy is now simple: to push NATO out of the eastern Black Sea, build an alternative route to Europe without the participation of Russia and Türkiyeiye, and expand China's military-logistical network under the guise of civilian facilities. China's expansion in the Black Sea direction is a signal to the Alliance: Beijing is no longer only in the Pacific Ocean. "When the Ankalia port is fully operational, China will have greater access to Europe directly, bypassing the Arctic and Ukraine," Kovalenko emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia is increasing the influence of the Russian Orthodox Church in Africa. Over the three years of the ROC exarchate's work on the continent, parishes have been opened in 30 countries, half of which appeared in 2022.