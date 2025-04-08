South Sudan: Peace Conference In Kapoeta Results In Toposa And Murle Communities Committing To Reconciliation

Feuding communities in Greater Kapoeta have taken a significant step towards reconciliation by hosting a peace conference aimed at resolving conflicts between the Toposa of Eastern Equatoria and the Murle of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Years of violence, fueled by cattle raids and child abductions, escalated recently when armed attackers invaded Kauto village, resulting in 31 deaths and the abduction of 24 children.

In response, the Eastern Equatoria government, alongside the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and Norwegian Church Aid, organized a forum to promote reconciliation and peaceful coexistence.

“Peace requires action, not just words. I pledge that we will continue to support your peace efforts for as long as is needed, with this interactive dialogue being an example of that,” said Guy Griffin, Head of the peacekeeping mission's Field Office in Torit.

Political leaders from both regions pledged to end tribal conflict, prioritizing reconciliation strategies in their discussions.

“We do not condone violence. We stand firmly for peace. As we convene to find lasting solutions, we must urgently address the issue of the children abducted from Kauto,” declared Paul Napwon, Chairperson of the Toposa community.

Peter Guzulu Maze, Chief Administrator of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, expressed similar sentiments.

“Our communities have a lot in common and should unite for their good and for the good of the country,” he asserted.

The dialogue brought together some 200 people, including community leaders and civil society activists.

