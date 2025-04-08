Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport

Dhaka : A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Jaipur landed here on Monday (April 7) under full emergency conditions due to a bomb threat, according to sources.

Sources said that the aircraft was rushed to a remote bay for a thorough check as part of security protocols after it landed safely around 8.50 PM.

Separately, a police official informed that there were 225 passengers along with crew members on board the aircraft, and no suspicious items were discovered during the inspection so far.

"A full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E 5324 from Jaipur to Mumbai of April 7 due to a bomb threat," stated a source.

According to the police, a note mentioning a bomb threat was discovered inside the aircraft's rear lavatory.

The message read:“A bomb is waiting for you, not a joke,” the official added.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) officials stated that a threat note was found on a flight travelling from Jaipur (JAI) to Mumbai (BOM), prompting authorities to declare a full emergency at Mumbai Airport at 8:43 pm as a precautionary measure.

It added, the aircraft landed safely at 8:50 pm, and airport operations continue without disruption. It is working closely with the airline and security agencies, emphasising that ensuring the safety of passengers and staff remains its highest priority, according to a report by agency.

In an official statement, the authority said, "A threat note was discovered in an aircraft en route from Jaipur (JAI) to Mumbai (BOM). As a precaution, the full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport at 2043 hrs.

The flight landed safely at 20.50 hrs. Airport operations remain unaffected. CSMIA is actively coordinating with the airline and security agencies. The safety of passengers and staff remains our top priority.

