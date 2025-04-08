Belgian Prime Minister, Foreign Minister And Defense Minister Arrive In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Tuesday, April 8, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot and Defense Minister Theo Francken arrived in Kyiv by train.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to VRT .

During the day, the Belgian delegation will meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Bilateral meetings at the ministerial level are also planned.

“This visit is not only about political and military solidarity, but also about international cooperation, hope and the future,” the Belgian Foreign Ministry wrote before the visit.

reaffirms steadfast support for Ukrain

As Ukrinform previously reported, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevost said in a speech in parliament that Brussels was acting on the basis of and in defense of the UN Charter, international law and human rights, supporting Ukraine's legitimate defense against the aggressor .

Photo: VRT