Asian Countries Seek Trade Discussions with U.S.
(MENAFN) Asian nations are actively exploring avenues to engage in discussions with the United States as a response to the reciprocal tariffs imposed by Leader Donald Trump.
These countries are determined to navigate the challenges arising from the ongoing trade conflict.
Indonesia has conveyed its openness to engage in trade talks with Trump’s administration, as reported by local media on Monday.
Leader Prabowo Subianto stated, "The trade war is affecting us, but we remain calm. We are strong and will negotiate with all nations, including the US."
Cambodian Premier Hun Manet revealed that his government plans to send a delegation to the United States for talks, following the imposition of a 49 percent tariff on goods from Cambodia by the Trump administration.
In South Korea, acting President Han Duck-soo announced that the government would dispatch its trade minister to the US promptly to initiate negotiations.
Philippine Trade Secretary Cristina Roque mentioned that she is working on setting up a meeting with her US peer to discuss the situation.
Thailand’s Deputy Premier Pichai Chunhavajira is expected to travel to the US in the coming days to address the tariffs that the United States has placed on Thailand.
Lastly, in Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor of the interim government, sent a letter to President Trump requesting a three-month delay on the tariffs imposed on the country.
